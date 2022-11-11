Queen Elizabeth's aide says this on Harry, Meghan's marriage: ‘Will end in…'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage will end in tears, late Queen Elizabeth II's Lady-in-Waiting said. Lady Susan Hussey who spent over six decades of her life in royal service offered personal insight into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship.

In Tom Bower's book 'Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors', Lady Susan Hussey offered her view on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship ahead of their wedding in 2018.

Lady Susan is said to have made the comment a few months before the couple married.

"While discussing the possibility that Meghan might become linked with the National Theatre after the wedding, Hussey became unexpectedly serious about the couple’s future. 'That will all end in tears,' she is alleged to have warned. 'Mark my words,'" Tom Bower said.

Lady Susan was a treasured member of the late Queen's inner circle and considered to be one of her dearest friends.

She was a long serving lady-in-waiting to Queen Elizabeth II but originally joined the royal household in 1960.

