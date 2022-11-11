Home / World News / Queen Elizabeth's aide says this on Harry, Meghan's marriage: ‘Will end in…'

Queen Elizabeth's aide says this on Harry, Meghan's marriage: ‘Will end in…'

world news
Published on Nov 11, 2022 06:28 PM IST

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Lady Susan Hussey offered her view on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship ahead of their wedding in 2018.

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.(AP)
Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage will end in tears, late Queen Elizabeth II's Lady-in-Waiting said. Lady Susan Hussey who spent over six decades of her life in royal service offered personal insight into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship.

Read more: This is how King Charles responded when eggs were thrown at him by a man

In Tom Bower's book 'Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors', Lady Susan Hussey offered her view on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship ahead of their wedding in 2018.

Read more: Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle fight continues as Princess of Wales decides to…

Lady Susan is said to have made the comment a few months before the couple married.

Read more: Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton not as 'influential' as this royal family member

"While discussing the possibility that Meghan might become linked with the National Theatre after the wedding, Hussey became unexpectedly serious about the couple’s future. 'That will all end in tears,' she is alleged to have warned. 'Mark my words,'" Tom Bower said.

Read more: King Charles was unaware of Meghan Markle's race when they first met and…

Lady Susan was a treasured member of the late Queen's inner circle and considered to be one of her dearest friends.

Read more: Did Prince Harry try to stop Netflix's ‘The Crown’? What royal biographer said

She was a long serving lady-in-waiting to Queen Elizabeth II but originally joined the royal household in 1960.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
queen elizabeth ii prince harry meghan markle royal family + 2 more
queen elizabeth ii prince harry meghan markle royal family + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out