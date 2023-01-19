Prince Harry describes Meghan Markle’s ‘flawless’ first curtsy but problem is…

Prince Harry described the moment his wife Meghan Markle curtsied for the first time when she met the late monarch Queen Elizabeth. In his bombshell memoir, Prince Harry wrote about the moment when Meghan Markle met with royal family members in 2016. The couple were not married at the time.

Read more: King Charles to punish Prince Harry over this detail in memoir ‘Spare’?

Prince Harry said that the couple were on their way to the Royal Lodge to meet his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, their daughter Princess Eugenie and Eugenie’s now-husband, Jack Brooksbank.

“We entered the large front sitting room and there she was. Granny. The monarch. Queen Elizabeth II. Standing in the middle of the room,” Prince Harry wrote, adding, “She turned slightly. Meg went straight to her and dropped a deep, flawless curtsy. ‘Your Majesty. Pleasure to meet you.’”

Read more: When Meghan Markle faced ‘yawning silence’ after comment on Queen's birthday

“Euge and Jack were near Granny and they almost seemed to pretend not to know Meg. They were very quiet, very proper. Each gave Meg a quick kiss on the cheek, but it was pure royal. Pure British," he continued.

The recollections varies from the exaggerated one Meghan Markle recreated in the couple’s Netflix docuseries. In 2021 as well, Meghan Markle had admitted that she didn’t know she had to curtsy when meeting the Queen.

Read more: Kim Kardashian buys this diamond pendant famously worn by Princess Diana

“Apparently I did a very deep curtsy, I don’t remember it,” Meghan told Oprah Winfrey in an interview.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON