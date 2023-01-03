Home / World News / Prince Harry may leave this bombshell revelation out of his memoir

Prince Harry may leave this bombshell revelation out of his memoir

world news
Published on Jan 03, 2023 06:55 PM IST

Prince Harry: Ahead of the release of the much-anticipated memoir, Prince Harry will be promoting the book.

Prince Harry: Britain's Prince Harry follows the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during her funeral procession.(Reuters)
Prince Harry: Britain's Prince Harry follows the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during her funeral procession.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

As Prince Harry's memoir ‘Spare’ is set to be released on January 10, it is expected to include major bombshells against the royal family. The publishers have said that the 416-page book will explore Prince Harry's experience of living "a life staged in the public eye giving an up-close, behind the scenes, intimate and forthright" account from the Duke of Sussex who is "reclaiming his own story".

Read more: King Charles' coronation could be invalidated because…: What royal author said

Ahead of the release of the much-anticipated memoir, Prince Harry will be promoting the book, sitting down for a number of TV interviews during which royal watchers are expecting the he would talk about his relationship with the royal family, coping with the demise of Princess Diana and talk about his life with Meghan Markle in the United States.

Read more: Did you know? Meghan Markle and Prince Harry planned to move to New Zealand

However, a royal commentator claimed that there is one particular revelation that won't be included in Prince Harry's book. Kinsey Schofield, founder and creator of ToDiForDaily.com, said that Prince Harry is unlikely to reveal who the "racist royal" is referring to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In 2021, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down with Oprah Winfrey and claimed that a member of the royal family questioned what the colour of their unborn child's skin would be.

Meghan Markle said, “In those months when I was pregnant [there were] concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he was born.”

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
prince harry royal family
prince harry royal family

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out