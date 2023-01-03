Prince Harry may leave this bombshell revelation out of his memoir

As Prince Harry's memoir ‘Spare’ is set to be released on January 10, it is expected to include major bombshells against the royal family. The publishers have said that the 416-page book will explore Prince Harry's experience of living "a life staged in the public eye giving an up-close, behind the scenes, intimate and forthright" account from the Duke of Sussex who is "reclaiming his own story".

Read more: King Charles' coronation could be invalidated because…: What royal author said

Ahead of the release of the much-anticipated memoir, Prince Harry will be promoting the book, sitting down for a number of TV interviews during which royal watchers are expecting the he would talk about his relationship with the royal family, coping with the demise of Princess Diana and talk about his life with Meghan Markle in the United States.

Read more: Did you know? Meghan Markle and Prince Harry planned to move to New Zealand

However, a royal commentator claimed that there is one particular revelation that won't be included in Prince Harry's book. Kinsey Schofield, founder and creator of ToDiForDaily.com, said that Prince Harry is unlikely to reveal who the "racist royal" is referring to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In 2021, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down with Oprah Winfrey and claimed that a member of the royal family questioned what the colour of their unborn child's skin would be.

Meghan Markle said, “In those months when I was pregnant [there were] concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he was born.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON