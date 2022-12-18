King Charles has invited Harry, Meghan to his coronation: ‘Door will be…’

King Charles III has extended an olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quashing rumours of not sending an invite to the couple for his coronation ceremony, reports said.

Page Six, a US-based media house, quoted a UK-based publication Daily Mail report according to which, King Charles has invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to his coronation ceremony which will take place on May 6, 2023.

King Charles informed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that they are welcome to attend the historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London, despite the fact that invitations for the eagerly awaited event have not yet been distributed, the report said.

“Harry is his son and His Majesty will always love him. While things are difficult at the moment, the door will always be left ajar,” the report said. The coronation falls on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie's birthday.

"The date was chosen because it's just before the state opening of Parliament and Charles will want to appear as King with his crown and the whole ceremonial (robes)," Tom Bower, author of "Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors," told Page Six earlier.

In the recently release documentary series, Prince Harry opened up about his decision to move out of the UK after which he met his grandmother the late Queen Elizabeth, his father King Charles and his brother Prince William in Sandringham in January 2020. Prince Harry said that in a meeting his brother William shouted at him while his father King Charles III lied.

"I went in with the same proposal I had made publicly. But once I got there, I was given five options. One is all in, no change and five is all out. I chose three, half in half out. Have our own jobs but also support the Queen. But it became very clear very quickly that goal was not up for discussion or debate," Prince Harry said.

"It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and have my father say things that were simply not true. And my grandmother quietly sits there and sort of takes it all in. But you have to understand that from the family perspective, especially from hers, there are ways of doing things and her ultimate goal, mission, slash responsibility is the institution," he added.

