Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want an 'apology' from royal family before…

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle want a "sit-down meeting" with senior members of the royal family, following the release of the couple's Netflix documentary series this week, it has been claimed. The Sussexes want the Royal Family to "take responsibility" for the "hurt and damage" they put the couple through before attending King Charles' coronation in May, The Times reported.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to “sit down with the royal family” for a meeting to address the “issues” they raised in the series, the report said adding that the couple are particularly furious that the palace facilitated a warm reconciliation meeting between Ngozi Fulani, a charity boss, and Lady Susan Hussey, a former lady-in-waiting to Queen Elizabeth amid a race row.

On the contrary, the royal family has not responded at all to the couple's allegations, infuriating them.

"Nothing like that was ever done when Harry and Meghan raised various concerns — no meeting, formal apology or taking responsibility or accountability. “That is hard to swallow — 100 percent yes they’d like to have a meeting,” the report said.

In the final three episodes, Prince Harry admitted he would have "to make peace with the fact we’re probably never going to get genuine accountability or a genuine apology" from his brother Prince William, or his father King Charles.

The Times reported that a senior palace official said, “If they want to get in touch with the King, they know where he lives. That is Harry’s decision – he’s taking one decision, we’re taking another. We are deliberately keen to send a message by being voiceless.

“Our duty is to get on with the job. It isn’t to respond,” the report quoted officials as saying.

