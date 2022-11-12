Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Prince Harry is reaching out to William's wife Kate Middleton for help because…

Published on Nov 12, 2022 01:06 PM IST

Prince Harry: Prince Harry reached out to Kate Middleton and pleaded for her help for peace talks.

Prince Harry: Britain's Prince Harry follows the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during her funeral procession.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

Prince Harry reportedly reached out to Kate Middleton for help to reconcile with King Charles, Prince William and other senior royals. The report in Closer UK said that Kate Middleton is the only royal Prince Harry talks with since tensions between him and the royal family have deteriorated ahead of his memoir release in January next year.

Prince Harry reached out to Kate Middleton and pleaded for her help for peace talks after the announcement of his memoir Spare and Netflix docuseries, the report said.

“Prince Harry feels awful at the way it's all unfolding with his memoir release, as well as the upcoming docuseries that's being tied to 'The Crown.' Kate is the only royal he's speaking with right now, and he's begged her to help him engineer peace talks," the report said.

Prince Harry wanted Kate Middleton’s help amid earlier reports saying that Kate Middleton is ‘very optimistic’ about their reconciliation.

Earlier a report claimed that late Queen Elizabeth II's Lady-in-Waiting said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage will end in tears. Lady Susan Hussey who spent over six decades of her life in royal service offered personal insight into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship.

