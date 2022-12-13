Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'product of US obsession with therapy' as…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new series betrays an "obsession with therapy", a royal commentator suggested as Netflix released a trailer for the second half of the couple's docuseries and teased an explosive final three episodes. The series has has attracted significant criticism since it was streamed.

Read more: Harry, Meghan should stay away from King Charles' coronation or…: UK MP

Daily Telegraph commentator Celia Walden talked about a scene in the third episode where the Prince Harry speaks about "just turtling”.

Celia Walden explained the term as a "method of self-preservation whereby we retreat into our shells when the misery, trauma and pressures of life become too much to bear" adding that the series invited people to "witness six hours of on-screen therapy".

Read more: This is what Prince Harry 'couldn't stand' about Meghan Markle in docuseries

Celia Walden added that the "expensive hours on the couch" produced an "unapologetic selfishness".

“There’s a defiant refusal even to consider another person’s pain. And a hyperbolic language that elevates every uncomfortable experience to a gaping, open wound,” Celia Walden said.

The next episodes from the couple's documentary are set to stream on December 15 and promise explosive revelations. The trailer, which Netflix released, saw Prince Harry accuse an unidentified "they" of being "happy to lie to protect my brother".

Read more: Don't call ‘offensive’ Harry, Meghan to coronation, King Charles advised

“They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us,” Prince Harry said.

In another scene, Meghan Markle complained that she was "fed to the wolves", again without specifying who "fed" her.