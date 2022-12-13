Home / World News / Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'product of US obsession with therapy' as…

Updated on Dec 13, 2022

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Daily Telegraph commentator Celia Walden talked about a scene in the third episode where the Prince Harry speaks about "just turtling”.

By Mallika Bhagat

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new series betrays an "obsession with therapy", a royal commentator suggested as Netflix released a trailer for the second half of the couple's docuseries and teased an explosive final three episodes. The series has has attracted significant criticism since it was streamed.

Daily Telegraph commentator Celia Walden talked about a scene in the third episode where the Prince Harry speaks about "just turtling”.

Celia Walden explained the term as a "method of self-preservation whereby we retreat into our shells when the misery, trauma and pressures of life become too much to bear" adding that the series invited people to "witness six hours of on-screen therapy".

Celia Walden added that the "expensive hours on the couch" produced an "unapologetic selfishness".

“There’s a defiant refusal even to consider another person’s pain. And a hyperbolic language that elevates every uncomfortable experience to a gaping, open wound,” Celia Walden said.

The next episodes from the couple's documentary are set to stream on December 15 and promise explosive revelations. The trailer, which Netflix released, saw Prince Harry accuse an unidentified "they" of being "happy to lie to protect my brother".

“They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us,” Prince Harry said.

In another scene, Meghan Markle complained that she was "fed to the wolves", again without specifying who "fed" her.

