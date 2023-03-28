Prince William, Kate 'aren't telling Harry and Meghan anything' as they fear…

Prince William and Kate Middleton have decided that they will not talk to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with respect to plans for King Charles' coronation as they fear that "everything is for sale", a royal commentator claimed. News Corp columnist Louise Roberts said that everyone close to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is "terrified" that any "aside comment" could be leaked to the press.

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Britain's Prince William, Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, second left, leave after they paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.(AP)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been invited to the ceremony which is scheduled to be held on May 6 this year. However, the couple have not yet confirmed their attendance.

“Who knows what they'll say after they leave the UK and go back to America after the Coronation. But the problem is that anyone who could be close to them, for example, William and Kate, won't tell them anything. Everyone's terrified, everything's for sale, every indiscretion or every aside comment could be magnified for an American audience in order to get them a profit,” Louise Roberts said.

This also comes as a report claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wanted to be a part of the "special family moment" when the royal family gathers on the balcony at the coronation but this has become a point of contention.

“This could prove a real sticking point because the Palace have narrowed it down to only working members of the royal family on the balcony. Harry and Meghan are keen that they too should be a part of that special family moment,” The Mirror reported.

