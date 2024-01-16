Queen Elizabeth was ‘furious’ when Harry-Meghan lied publicly about this

Queen Elizabeth was extremely 'furious' over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle naming their daughter after her and claiming she had given her blessing, a new book has revealed. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed in 2021 that they had named their daughter Lilibet after Queen Elizabeth's family nickname. But the couple's claims that Queen Elizabeth had been "supportive" of their choice left her “as angry as I'd ever seen her”, a palace insider said. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, daughter Lilibet are seen.

Although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said at the time that they would have not used the name without Queen Elizabeth's blessing. Their spokesperson then said, "The duke spoke with his family in advance of the announcement - in fact his grandmother was the first family member he called. During that conversation, he shared their hope of naming their daughter Lilibet in her honour. Had she not been supportive, they would not have used the name."

But royal biographer Robert Hardman in his new biography ‘Charles III: New King, New Court’ said that the couple tried to "co-opt" Buckingham Palace aides into "propping up" their version of events but were "re-buffed".

Robert Hardman said, “One privately recalled that Elizabeth II had been 'as angry as I'd ever seen her' in 2021 after the Sussexes announced that she had given them her blessing to call their baby daughter 'Lilibet', the Queen's childhood nickname.”

“The couple subsequently fired off warnings of legal action against anyone who dared to suggest otherwise, as the BBC had done. However, when the Sussexes tried to co-opt the Palace into propping up their version of events, they were rebuffed,” he added.

The royal biographer asserted, "Once again, it was a case of 'recollections may vary' - the late Queen's reaction to the Oprah Winfrey interview - as far as Her Majesty was concerned. Those noisy threats of legal action duly evaporated and the libel actions against the BBC never materialised."