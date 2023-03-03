Home / World News / The royal rules Prince Harry had to follow before marrying Meghan Markle

The royal rules Prince Harry had to follow before marrying Meghan Markle

Published on Mar 03, 2023 09:42 AM IST

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: This comes as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed that they have been evicted from Frogmore Cottage by King Charles, The Mirror reported.

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen.
ByMallika Soni

Prince Harry was asked to follow rules that have been upheld by the royal family ahead of tying the knot with Meghan Markle, he revealed. The Duke of Sussex in his memoir 'Spare' said that his close friend who was also Queen Elizabeth's aide told him to follow strict protocols before tying the knot with Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry noted, "There were strict rules governing such things. Rules? Really? He came back days later and said before doing anything I’d need to ask Granny’s permission. I asked him if that was a real rule, or the kind we could work around. Oh, no, it’s very real. It didn’t make sense."

“A grown man asking his grandmother for permission to marry? I couldn’t recall Willy asking before he proposed to Kate. Or my cousin Peter asking before he proposed to his wife, Autumn,” Prince Harry continued.

"But come to think of it I did C remember Pa asking permission when he wanted to marry Camilla. The absurdity of a fifty-six-year-old man asking his mother’s permission had been lost on me at the time," Prince Harry recalled.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes said as per the report, “We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage."

