This reluctant Queen Elizabeth decision on Camilla had shocked William, Harry

King Charles wanted his wife Camilla to be recognised as the queen for years, a royal author claimed. Christopher Anderson, author of “The King: The Life of Charles III” said, “For the past 18 years, I've been telling people that Camilla would be queen… as Charles pledged when he convinced Queen Elizabeth to allow him to marry his longtime mistress in 2005, and not ‘queen consort,’ which is a title that has never really existed.”

"The wife of the king is of course his consort, but she is also, simply, the queen." I've never ceased to be amazed at how gullible both the British press and public were on this issue," Christopher Anderson insisted.

“Charles never intended to keep his promise to the British people, who have always kept a special place in their hearts for the woman who they felt was robbed of the title – Princess Diana,” the author added.

Prior to her death, Queen Elizabeth had marked the 70th anniversary of her rule in 2022 with support for Camilla. At the time, the late monarch had expressed her "sincere wish" that Charles’ wife should be known as "Queen Consort" when her son succeeds her.

When Camilla, 75, married Charles in 2005, it was assumed that she would not be known as queen when Charles, 74, acceded to the throne. King Charles has long made it clear that he wanted Camilla to be known as queen.

"I revealed in my book that Charles hammered away relentlessly at the late queen for 17 years, pleading with her to endorse Camilla as queen and not merely consort," Christopher Anderson said, adding, "Toward the end of her life the queen did just that, quite reluctantly I'm told, and it was a shock to Diana's sons."

"William and Harry… both actually believed the king would honor his original pledge out of respect for their late mother. After all, it was Charles' affair with Camilla that caused Diana so much heartache, ended their parents' marriage, and set into motion the chain of events that eventually led to Diana's death. In the end, Charles and Camilla have gotten everything they always wanted," Christopher Anderson alleged.

