King Charles evicting Harry, Meghan from their UK home? What report said

King Charles is evicting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from their UK home, Frogmore Cottage, a report claimed adding that the monarch has offered the property to Prince Andrew, who is resisting the offer. The Sun reported that the move also shows that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not be invited to the upcoming coronation of King Charles in May.

Watch: Kate Middleton races ahead of Prince William while he mocks her for…

The Frogmore Cottage was a gift from Queen Elizabeth II and was given to the couple as a wedding present in 2018. The couple had reportedly spent £2.4 million on renovations of the Frogmore Cottage but just spent six months in the property before the couple exited from UK to start a new life in the United States.

Read more: Kate Middleton reveals this is her favourite food during chat with 109-year-old

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle most recently spent time in Frogmore Cottage at the end of the summer of 2022, the report said, adding that the Buckingham Palace issued an eviction notice to the couple. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also drawing up plans to remove their belongings from the property and ship them to their home in Montecito, California, the report added.

Read more: This is what Camilla will be called after coronation. Hint: Not Queen Consort

The decision was taken by King Charles following the publication of Prince Harry's controversial memoir Spare in which the Duke of Sussex made several allegations against the royal family including claims made against Prince William, King Charles, Kate Middleton and Queen Consort Camilla.

The report also claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leased Frogmore Cottage for several years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON