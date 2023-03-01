This is what Camilla will be called after coronation. Hint: Not Queen Consort

King Charles III's wife Camilla will be officially known as “Queen” after her coronation this spring, it has been reported. The coronation is set to take place in May at Westminster Abbey where King Charles will be crowned alongside his wife.

Before Queen Elizabeth II's death, the monarch had announced that it was her “sincere wish” that Camilla will be known as Queen Consort “as she continues her own loyal service”.

“I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me. And when, in fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service," Queen Elizabeth II had said.

But a Daily Mail report said that “insiders” at Buckingham Palace suggested that Camilla may shed the “cumbersome” title of Queen Consort for the “simpler” title of Queen.

“There’s a view in the palace that Queen Consort is cumbersome and it might be simpler for Camilla to be known just as the Queen when the time is right," the report said.

“The Reading Room was a sign of that. Her Majesty is the Queen after all,” the report added, referring to the renaming of Camilla’s charity which was previously called the Duchess of Cornwall’s Reading Room.

“Prince Philip was Prince Consort officially but he wasn’t known as Prince Consort. The Queen would of course still be Queen Consort so the Palace, of course, wouldn’t stop anyone calling Her Majesty that if they so chose," the report also stated.

It was reported that officials at Buckingham Palace are looking to the past for an example, including the titles used for the King’s grandfather’s wife.

King Charles and Camilla married in February 2005. “It is intended that Mrs Parker-Bowles should use the title HRH The Princess Consort when The Prince of Wales accedes to the throne," Buckingham Palace had then said following the marriage which came nearly eight years after the death of King Charles' first wife, Diana. Charles and Diana had been married for 15 years, from 1981 to 1996.

