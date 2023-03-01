Home / World News / Kate Middleton reveals this is her favourite food during chat with 109-year-old

Kate Middleton reveals this is her favourite food during chat with 109-year-old

Kate Middleton News: Kate Middleton asked Nora what her favourite food was to which the latter replied that it was kidneys and brussels sprouts.

Kate Middleton: Britain's Kate Middleton is seen. (Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

Prince William' wife Kate Middleton made a rather surprising revelation about one of her favourite foods to eat during a chat with a woman as the Princess of Wales visited a nursing home. At the Oxford House Nursing Home in Slough. Kate Middleton met 109-year-old resident Nora, alongside her grandchildren Lynne and John.

Kate Middleton asked Nora what her favourite food was to which the latter replied that it was kidneys and brussels sprouts. Kate Middleton surprisingly responded, “I love kidneys too.”

Kate Middleton was also seen spending time learning how the family-run business is caring for the elderly during the visit to Oxford House Nursing Home which looks after up to 34 residents and operates a domiciliary care organisation, Sky News reported. She also interacted with the residents and talked about the use of technology in the nursery home.

Kate Middleton also took part in a pancake-making activity during which she failed at flipping pancakes and joked that her children would boycott her pancakes, saying, “Maybe the children won’t want to do pancakes… ‘Mummy, we’ve seen you do it – no way’.”

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

kate middleton royal family
