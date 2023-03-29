Prince Harry claims he was 'deprived' of being a teenager because of…

Prince Harry claimed that he was "deprived" of his teenage years due to the actions of Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), in a trial in London against the publisher, which owns the Daily Mail. Joined by Sir Elton John, David Furnish, Sadie Frost and Doreen Baroness Lawrence, at London's High Court on a hearing into a privacy case against ANL, Prince Harry said that he felt "largely deprived" of his youth due to ANL. Prince Harry: Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, leaves the High Court in London, Britain.(Reuters)

Prince Harry is “troubled that, through Associated’s unlawful acts, he was largely deprived of important aspects of his teenage years.”

“In particular, suspicion and paranoia was caused by Associated’s publication of the unlawful articles: friends were lost or cut off as a result and everyone became a ‘suspect’ since he was misled by the way that the articles were written into believing that those close to him were the source of this information being provided to Associated’s newspapers,” he added.

“The claimant regards Associated’s unlawful acts to amount to a major betrayal given promises made by the media to improve its conduct following the tragic and untimely death of his mother, Princess Diana, in 1997," the court documents said.

Prince Harry is also suing Associated Newspapers for defamation over an article from Mail as he claimed that the piece claimed that he lied in his initial statements over the security lawsuit amounts to libel against him.

“They are also mortified to consider all their conversations, some of which were very personal indeed, were tapped, taped, packaged and consumed as a commercial product for journalists and unknown others to pick over, regardless of whether or not they were published,” court documents said.

