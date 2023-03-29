Home / World News / King Charles' 1st portrait released. See what's special: 'Terrifying honour'

King Charles' 1st portrait released. See what's special: 'Terrifying honour'

ByMallika Soni
Mar 29, 2023 02:54 PM IST

King Charles: The portrait includes the bracelet that King Charles was presented on the night by Amazon indigenous leader, Domingo Peas.

The first portrait of Britain's King Charles since he acceded the throne last September has been released. The oil painting has been made by artist Alistair Barford in just two weeks. The painting was made without the monarch formally sitting for the portrait. Alistair Barford chose to study the King while he was at a Buckingham Palace reception last month for inputs for the portrait, Daily Express UK reported.

King Charles: Britain's King Charles III is seen speaking to guests during a reception.(Reuters)
King Charles: Britain's King Charles III is seen speaking to guests during a reception.(Reuters)

Read more: King Charles and Camilla's ‘master plan’ for royal family after coronation is…

The reception was held in support of global biodiversity. The artist then used photographs and sketches from the event to complete King Charles' portrait.

“I wished to capture his warmth and sensitivity, the empathy which came across in his interactions with the people he met," Alistair Barford said.

“It was important that I captured a sympathetic expression,” the artist added.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan ‘cannot’ skip King Charles' coronation because…

The portrait also includes the bracelet that King Charles was presented on the night by Amazon indigenous leader, Domingo Peas. The bracelet is darkly coloured with gold thread seen on his left wrist beneath King Charles' watch.

The new portrait of the monarch will be featured on the front cover of The Illustrated Coronation Edition. Alistair Barford called the process of making a portrait of the monarch a “terrifying honour”, saying, “It’s a great responsibility to create a portrait of someone who means so much to so many people. If you are painting someone you know, you bring to the portrait certain preconceptions. While I don’t know The King, he has been an enduring presence in all our lives.”

“So reconciling this ‘Idea of The King' with the reference material I had gathered was a challenge,” he added.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
king charles iii royal family
king charles iii royal family
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out