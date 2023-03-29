King Charles' 1st portrait released. See what's special: 'Terrifying honour'

The first portrait of Britain's King Charles since he acceded the throne last September has been released. The oil painting has been made by artist Alistair Barford in just two weeks. The painting was made without the monarch formally sitting for the portrait. Alistair Barford chose to study the King while he was at a Buckingham Palace reception last month for inputs for the portrait, Daily Express UK reported. King Charles: Britain's King Charles III is seen speaking to guests during a reception.(Reuters)

The reception was held in support of global biodiversity. The artist then used photographs and sketches from the event to complete King Charles' portrait.

“I wished to capture his warmth and sensitivity, the empathy which came across in his interactions with the people he met," Alistair Barford said.

“It was important that I captured a sympathetic expression,” the artist added.

The portrait also includes the bracelet that King Charles was presented on the night by Amazon indigenous leader, Domingo Peas. The bracelet is darkly coloured with gold thread seen on his left wrist beneath King Charles' watch.

The new portrait of the monarch will be featured on the front cover of The Illustrated Coronation Edition. Alistair Barford called the process of making a portrait of the monarch a “terrifying honour”, saying, “It’s a great responsibility to create a portrait of someone who means so much to so many people. If you are painting someone you know, you bring to the portrait certain preconceptions. While I don’t know The King, he has been an enduring presence in all our lives.”

“So reconciling this ‘Idea of The King' with the reference material I had gathered was a challenge,” he added.

