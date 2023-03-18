Prince Harry and Meghan told to apologise to King Charles. The deadline is…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been told that they must apologise to King Charles ahead of the coronation, it was reported. This comes after the couple made damaging claims against members of the royal family in their Netflix series and Prince Harry's memoir ‘Spare’. Daily Express reported that King Charles has made it clear that he wants Prince Harry to be present at the ceremony. Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen.(AP)

Earlier, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed that they have been invited to the coronation. Lee Cohen said that the couple made "vicious" attacks against the royal and claimed it is "preposterous" that Harry and Meghan should receive an apology.

“The only claim for apology should come from the King, the Queen Consort, and Kate and William. Harry and Meghan have sought to ruin, but they have failed, and the King and his successors remain popular because they carry on dutifully and never stoop to the Sussexes’ level,” Lee Cohen said.

Royal biographer Angela Levin said that Meghan Markle will not attend the ceremony as it will be "horrendously embarrassing" for her.

“I don't think that she's got the strength and the courage to come. I think it's quite easy to spur nastiness when you're thousands of miles away, it's quite another when you're absolutely there and you get cold looks and nobody wants to speak to you, apart from discussing the weather,” Angela Levin said.

“She's quite gauche when it comes to being with royals and because she doesn't feel she's number one she's awkward about it. And, of course, she hasn't had enough experience to feel at ease and confidence because she zoomed off to Canada too soon,” the royal biographer added.

