Diana's brother blasts Trump's 'she kissed my a**' comment

Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer slammed Donald Trump for his distasteful remark about his late sister. In a tweet, Charles Spencer shared Princess Diana’s opinion of the former president. Princess Diana Comment Row: Princess Diana is seen.

Read more: This is how Prince William and Kate Middleton's marriage is behind palace doors

“Surprised to hear that Donald Trump is apparently claiming that my late sister Diana wanted to ‘kiss his a***’, since the one time she mentioned him to me – when he was using her good name to sell some real estate in New York – she clearly viewed him as worse than an anal fissure,” Charles Spencer wrote.

The former US president's new book “Letters To Trump” is due to be released in April and will feature letters from the late Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Diana, Russian president Vladimir Putin, North Korea's Kim Jong Un, Hillary Clinton, Oprah Winfrey and other celebrities.

Read more: Kate's 'fertility was tested' before marriage to Prince William, new book claims

In an article published Breitbart News, Donald Trump said, “I knew them all –and every one of them kissed my a**, and now I only have half of them kissing my a**.”

Read more: Prince William, Kate have 'terrible rows', ‘throw things at each other’ when…

In 1997, months after Princess Diana died in a car crash, Donald Trump had said that he could have “nailed” Princess Diana, a comment that was unearthed during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The publishing company behind Donald Trump's book clarified that there had been “actual or implied” permission from the letter senders.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON