Prince Harry forced to attend King Charles' coronation due to ‘fear’?

Prince Harry is set to attend King Charles' coronation in May without his wife Meghan Markle but a key factor in the decision was fear, a report claimed after Buckingham Palace announced the Duke of Sussex' presence in the May ceremony. Meghan Markle will remain at home in California with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The announcement ends months of speculation about whether or not the couple would be at the coronation. Prince Harry On Royal Family: Britain's Prince Harry is seen. (AP)

In a statement, the Palace said, "Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."

The Telegraph reported that Prince Harry was deeply aware that the ceremony will be "pretty much the most important day" of King Charles' life. Prince Harry knew that he would always regret it if he turned down the opportunity to be at the coronation, the report said.

In his memoir ‘Spare’, Prince Harry wrote warmly of his relationship with his “Pa” and later said in an interview that he would “always love” his father.

Earlier The Mirror reported that Prince Harry wanted to meet King Charles and Prince William to discuss their issues before the coronation.

“Harry has been very clear and his position hasn't wavered – he isn't going to come if he feels the atmosphere will be as toxic as it was during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and funeral. He's said he wants to reconcile with his family and it’s their call, but so far nothing has changed,” the report said.

Earlier, talking about the coronation, Prince Harry had said, "There's a lot that can happen between now and then. But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There's a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they can - that they are willing to sit down and talk about it, because there's a lot that's happened in six years. And prior to that as well."

