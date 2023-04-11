Prince Harry 'swore at father King Charles' during fight over money

Prince Harry allegedly 'swore' at his father King Charles during a row over money, a new book claimed. As the Duke of Sussex lost his temper when his father ignored his repeated demands for money, Prince Harry vented his anger at King Charles in a heated telephone conversation. The revelation was part of Robert Jobson's new book ‘Our King’. Prince Harry: Prince Harry leaves the Royal Courts Of Justice in London.(AP)

The book claimed that Prince Harry had been contacting his grandmother Queen Elizabeth to talk about financial matters but the late monarch became 'weary and tired' of the conversation. Prince Harry continued to voice his grievances to his grandmother even after moving to the United States with his wife Meghan Markle.

“Her Majesty found Prince Harry's calls quite difficult and wearisome. She didn't want to interfere in the father/son relationship and would urge him to speak to his father," the book claimed. Queen Elizabeth told Prince Harry to go directly to his father and talk.

“Prince Charles simply stopped taking Harry's calls after his son swore at him and repeatedly asked for fund. When the Queen asked Charles why he hadn't given in, he told her that he wasn't a bank,” the book claimed.

The book also alleged that exchanges between Prince Harry and Prince William puzzled Queen Elizabeth. She also thought the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were “quite mad” for speaking against royal family.

Queen Elizabeth also thought that Prince Harry was "so consumed" by his love for Meghan Markle that it was "clouding his judgment".

