Prince Harry reportedly ‘angered’ by Meghan Markle's father for this obnoxious reason

Thomas Markle Sr., Meghan Markle's estranged father, has reportedly upset and “angered” Prince Harry with his recent comments regarding Meghan’s first marriage to film producer Trevor Engelson. Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle's remarks about Duchess' first marriage reportedly anger Prince Harry(AFP)

Meghan and Trevor were married for two years, from 2011 to 2013, before parting ways due to “irreconcilable differences”. Engelson has since remarried Tracey Kurland, with whom he shares two daughters.

Thomas shared with Daily Mail that Meghan “should never have left” her first husband. “I really liked Trevor. I don’t think he ever understood why she dumped him either,” he expressed.

Foolwing this a source with alleged insight into the Sussexes claimed that Thomas’s remarks have left Harry feeling slighted. “Thomas has dealt a strong blow to Harry with the royal's comparison to Meghan's first husband,” the source told The News International. “Thomas has angered Harry as his comments seem to be an insult.”

Thomas has been estranged from Meghan since before her 2018 wedding to Harry and has never met his son-in-law or his grandchildren.

Meghan Markle's new Netflix cookery series is all set to bang OTT viewership

The comments come as Meghan prepares to re-enter the entertainment world with her new Netflix cookery series, With Love, Meghan. The eight-part lifestyle show, set to premiere on January 15, will feature Meghan hosting friends and celebrities at a California estate while sharing tips on cooking, gardening, and entertaining.

Meghan’s Netflix project was announced a day after she returned to Instagram for the first time since 2020, with Prince Harry making a brief appearance in the show’s promotional material.

However, a critic told Page Six, “It’s 2024, not 2014. People don’t want more curated lifestyle influencers.”

“Even Martha Stewart pivoted her brand. People crave authenticity. They no longer idolize perfectly crafted celebrities anymore.”