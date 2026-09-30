Prince Harry spokesman slams 'reckless' paparazzi tactics at kids' school

A spokesperson for Prince Harry on Wednesday condemned as "extraordinarily reckless" two press photographers seen outside his children's UK school.

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex reacts during a panel discussion during his visit to Ninestiles School, in Birmingham, central England on September 18, 2026, as part of the launch of the INSPIRE education programme ahead of the Invictus Games in Birmingham in 2027. (AFP)

"There is a world of difference between legitimate media activity and photographers walking the perimeter of a school, stopping to look into the grounds and monitoring children," the spokesperson said.

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Harry's children Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, are in school in the UK after the family moved back to Britain.

It was "concerning" that "certain European paparazzi appear unwilling to respect the privacy of children at school," the spokesperson added.

Harry and his American wife Meghan returned to the United Kingdom last month, after six years living in the United States following their decision to stop being working members of the monarchy, amid a bitter row with his family.

The family are reportedly living in the Cotswolds in central England.

According to reports, two young men with backpacks and using a white van were spotted by private security and school staff walking the perimeter and watching the school's pupils.

The pair were observed initially separately and subsequently together before returning to the white van.

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{{^usCountry}} Police later reportedly established that the vehicle was a rental and that the men were internatinoal photographers working for a European press agency. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police later reportedly established that the vehicle was a rental and that the men were internatinoal photographers working for a European press agency. {{/usCountry}}

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The incident is reported to have taken place earlier this week.

It comes after police in southwestern Gloucestershire, which includes parts of the Cotswolds, on Sunday declared a "major incident" after five men were arrested on suspicion of explosives and terror offences near the RAF (Royal Air Force) Fairford military base which is used by the US air force.

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"To behave in this manner in these particular circumstances, and so soon after the incident at RAF Fairford, demonstrates an extraordinary lack of judgment," the spokesman said.

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"Whatever photographs they may have been seeking, this was not only an unacceptable intrusion into the privacy of children; it was an irresponsible and ill-considered way to conduct themselves in the vicinity of a school," he added.

The British press has so far kept to Harry's request that the children's privacy should be respected.

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