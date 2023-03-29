Home / World News / ‘Moved out of UK because…’: Prince Harry slams royal family in shock testimony

‘Moved out of UK because…’: Prince Harry slams royal family in shock testimony

ByMallika Soni
Mar 29, 2023 10:52 PM IST

Prince Harry Trial: Prince Harry claimed that he was forced to adopt the royal family’s policy of “never complain, never explain” with respect to media scrutiny.

Prince Harry hit out at the royal family in a testimony in London’s High Court as the Duke of Sussex accused them of “withholding information” from him for “a long time” to prevent him from opening “a can of worms”. The comments were made by Prince Harry during a trial in which he and other high-profile figures sued publisher Associated Newspapers Ltd (ANL) over alleged phone hacking.

Prince Harry Trial: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex gets in the car as he leaves the Royal Courts of Justice, Britain's High Court, in central London.(AFP)
Prince Harry Trial: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex gets in the car as he leaves the Royal Courts of Justice, Britain's High Court, in central London.(AFP)

Read more: ‘I love my country’: Why Prince Harry said this in phone hacking trial

In his witness statement, Prince Harry claimed that he was forced to adopt the royal family’s policy of “never complain, never explain” with respect to media scrutiny, saying, “Following the death of my mother in 1997 when I was 12 years old and her treatment at the hands of the press, I have always had an uneasy relationship with the press."

“However, as a member of the Institution the policy was to ‘never complain, never explain.’ There was no alternative; I was conditioned to accept it. For the most part, I accepted the interest in my performing my public functions," he added.

Read more: Prince Harry claims he was 'deprived' of being a teenager because of…

When his relationship with Meghan Markle began, Prince Harry said that he was “increasingly troubled by the approach of not taking action against the press in the wake of vicious persistent attacks on, harassment of and intrusive, sometimes racist articles concerning Meghan."

“The situation got worse”, he claimed, adding, “It is not an exaggeration to say that the bubble burst in terms of what I knew in 2020 when I moved out of the United Kingdom.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the UK in 2020 after stepping back from royal duties.

“There was never any centralised discussion between us about who had brought claims as each office in the Institution is siloed. There is this misconception that we are all in constant communication with one another but that is not true,” Prince Harry said.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
prince harry royal family
prince harry royal family
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out