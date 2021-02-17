Home / World News / Prince Philip hospitalised after feeling unwell, says Buckingham Palace
world news

Prince Philip hospitalised after feeling unwell, says Buckingham Palace

The Palace said the admission is “a precautionary measure” on the advice of Philip's doctor and that the senior royal is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of “observation and rest.”
By hindustantimes.com | AP
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 08:04 PM IST
The palace said the husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to the private King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday evening.(AP)

Britain's 99-year-old Prince Philip has been admitted to a London hospital after feeling unwell, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday.

The palace said the husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to the private King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday evening.

It said the admission is “a precautionary measure” on the advice of Philip's doctor and that the senior royal is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of “observation and rest.” Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, retired from public duties in 2017 and rarely appears in public.

During England's current coronavirus lockdown, he has been staying at Windsor Castle, west of London, with the queen

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP