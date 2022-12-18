Prince William has 'no plans' to speak to Prince Harry, claim friends

Prince William is reportedly not in the mood to speak to his brother Prince Harry any time soon, as the royal fallout from Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary continues. Friends of Prince William claimed that he has no intention of connecting with Prince Harry any time soon following the accusations he levelled at the royals in the Netflix documentary, reported the Times.

Following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's accusations, both Buckingham and Kensington Palace have remained silent. In the six-part series, Prince Harry claimed that Kensington Palace “lied to protect my brother” when it issued a statement denying a story Prince William had bullied him out of the royal family. Prince Harry also accused King Charles of lying at the tense Megxit crisis meeting with the Queen in January 2020.

"I went in with the same proposal that we'd already made publicly, but once I got there I was given five options - one being all in, no change, five being all out. I chose option three in the meeting - half in, half out. Have our own jobs but also work in support of the Queen,” Prince Harry said.

"It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that just simply weren't true. And my grandmother, you know, quietly sit there and take it all in," Prince Harry added.

A friend of Prince William's told the Times, “I don’t think a great deal has really surprised anyone. It has been pretty obvious that things have been very strained for a while. There is sadness at where things currently are with his brother.”

It was also reported that King Charles is said to be taking a reconciliatory approach to the situation with an invitation to his coronation. The King also does not want to strip the Sussexes of their titles in the wake of the documentary, The Mirror reported.

There remains speculation that the pair may give up their royal titles as the fallout from their Netflix docuseries continues to simmer.

