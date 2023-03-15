This is how Prince William and Kate Middleton's marriage is behind palace doors

Behind palace doors Prince William and Kate Middleton are just like us, royal author Tom Quinn in a new book titled "Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family" claimed. Read more: Prince William heckled as protesters scream ‘Down with monarchy’, ‘Not my king’

"Someone at the palace told me about the nicknames they have for each other," Tom Quinn told Fox News Digital, adding, "But it’s not all sweetness. They have terrible rows where they throw things at each other. Kate might seem to be a very calm person, and William also. But it’s not always true. Because the big stress for William and Kate is that they’re constantly surrounded by [palace aides]. It’s like a Jane Austen novel."

The author quoted a former member of the palace staff who claimed that Kate Middleton refers to Prince William as "babe," while he calls her "Duchess of Doolittle." Another source claimed in the book that when Prince William "is cross" with his wife, he’ll call her "darling" with "signs of annoyance" that can be detected in his tone.

“Kate is very much the calm one. William is the one who’s a bit hotheaded. We see an example of that in Harry’s book… But Kate is very level-headed. She’s the one who will pour oil on troubled waters and go, ‘Let’s not stir things up',” Tom Quinn wrote in the book.

Tom Quinn described Kate Middleton as having a “Buddhist calm”, writing, “Of course, privately, William and Kate, like all couples, fall out, row, shout at each other and say unkind things to each other, but Kate is an appeaser by instinct and William always gives way as he had more than enough emotional turmoil, divorce and disruption as a child.”

