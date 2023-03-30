Prince William on Harry, Meghan's Africa trip: 'She's your fourth girl…'

Prince William was not impressed when Harry told him that he and Meghan Markle went to Africa, a royal author said. Royal author Tina Brown claimed when Prince Harry returned from the trip and spoke to Prince William, the latter's response was, “This is the fourth girl you've taken to Botswana.” Prince Harry: Britain's Prince William and Britain's Prince Harry are seen.(AP)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took their first trip together to Botswana. In the Netflix docuseries 'Harry & Meghan', the couple talked about their trip as well.

"I was astonished that she said 'yes,'" Prince Harry said, adding, "This woman that I've really met twice, she's coming to Botswana, and we're gonna be living in a tent for five days!"

Meghan Markle recalled the trip saying, “So I get there; this is the first time I've seen him in a month. Very awkward at first, like, oh God, do we, do we kiss? Do we? And I just remembered he handed me a chicken sandwich!”

Royal author Tina Brown said that William knew Harry too well. So he told Harry, as per the author, "Do you do realize this is the fourth girl you've taken to Botswana?" because according to the author "William was nervous about the speed at which all this was going down."

Despite Prince William's concerns, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle became engaged in 2017 and married in 2018.

