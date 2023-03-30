What Harry, William have in common? Both ‘lost souls’ before…: Royal expert

Prince Harry and his elder brother Prince William were “lost souls” before meeting their partners, a royal author claimed. Royal expert Tom Quinn said that both the brothers are happy to have supportive spouses, especially after the untimely death of their mother Princess Diana in 1997. Royal Family Latest News: Britain's Prince William and Prince Harry are seen. (AP)

“I think actually, in a strange way, the two boys, William and Harry, need their partners in a very similar way,” Tom Quinn explained talking about the upbringing of the brothers.

“When their mother died, they had that terrible thing on top of the insecurity of being brought up by paid staff,” the royal expert said, adding that when Prince William and Prince Harry finally reached adulthood, they both needed different types of women.

Talking of Kate Middleton, the royal expert said that she is “level-headed and strong in a quiet, solid, secure way.”

“In the case of Harry, someone like Meghan who was going to grab him by the scruff of the neck and say ‘this is the way to live,'” Tom Quinn said.

“But the end result was the same because the symptoms were the same. I think by the time Harry and William reached their late teens they were lost souls,” the royal expert pointed out.

Prince Harry has earlier talked about the support of Meghan Markle, saying, “People have said that my wife saved me. I was stuck in this world, and she was from a different world and helped draw me out of that. None of the elements of my life would have been possible without me seeing it for myself.

