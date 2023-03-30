Home / World News / King Charles shreds Russia in German parliament. Next he will: Chomp cheese

King Charles shreds Russia in German parliament. Next he will: Chomp cheese

ByMallika Soni
Mar 30, 2023 05:53 PM IST

King Charles In Germany: “Germany’s decision to send such significant military support to Ukraine is remarkably courageous, important and appreciated,” King Charles said.

King Charles III praised Germany for its defense support to Ukraine amid Russian invasion, not mincing words on Moscow's “unprovoked” attack that “inflicted the most unimaginable suffering on many innocent people.”

King Charles In Germany: Britain's King Charles addresses the members of the lower house of parliament, Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany,(Reuters)
King Charles In Germany: Britain's King Charles addresses the members of the lower house of parliament, Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany,(Reuters)

Read more: ‘Moved out of UK because…’: Prince Harry slams royal family in shock testimony

“Germany’s decision to send such significant military support to Ukraine is remarkably courageous, important and appreciated,” King Charles said in a speech to the lower house of parliament in Berlin during his first state visit as monarch.

“Countless lives have been destroyed; freedom and human dignity have been trampled in the most brutal way. The security of Europe has been threatened, as have our democratic values. Even as we abhor the appalling scenes of destruction, we can take heart from our unity — in defense of Ukraine, of peace and freedom," King Charles said.

Read more: Meghan ‘sent’ Prince Harry to London to see if…: Royal expert's bizarre claim

“Like many British people, I have close personal ties here. In my case, cherished family relationships and associations that go back generations,” he added.

Next on his itinerary is a visit to an organic farm to make an orange-coloured cheese with a crown imprint.

“We heard that the king is a great lover of cheese,” Katja von Maltzan, who with her husband runs the Brodowin farm where King Charles will visit along with his wife Queen Consort Camilla, said.

“We took that as an opportunity to make our own creation for him," the farmer told German news agency dpa, Reuters reported. The cheese is infused with carrot juice to give "it a little sweetness and an orange colour, like British cheddar,” the farmer said.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
king charles iii royal family
king charles iii royal family
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out