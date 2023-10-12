Prince William reveals his favourite emoji, netizens call him ‘naughty’

The lives of members of the British Royal Family have always intrigued people. In a recent interview with BBC’s Radio 1 Going Home show, Prince William and Kate Middleton revealed their favourite emojis. During the interview, hosts Jordan North and Vick Hope asked several questions sent in by listeners of the show. When asked to reveal his most-used emoji, the Prince of Wales said that his favourite was the aubergine emoji.

“Is this a clean thing or is this a family one? I’ve been told not to say the aubergine, so I’ve got to pick something else,” said William. “It would have been the aubergine but I’m saying now ― because I’ve got to be all grown up ― it’s the one where the eyes go up and down and the mouth’s out,” he added.

Hearing William's replies, Hope reportedly joked to her co-host, “Prince William is dirtier than anything you’ve ever said.”

Meanwhile, Kate revealed that her favourite emoji is “the heart with then the crying emoji.” She said, "Mine’s probably going to be the heart with then the crying emoji. The hysterical laughing when things have gone wrong."

The show happened on Tuesday which marked World Mental Health Day. On the occasion, William said, "Having a laugh. Humor for me is a big deal — I love to laugh. You’ve got to look at the lighter things in life sometimes to feel good."

How netizens on X(formerly Twitter) reacted to Prince William's choice of emoji

“Why is Prince William’s most-used emoji the eggplant? To whomst is he texting??,” posted one user.

“Big Willy being a bit naughty,” wrote another person.

“This was hilarious,” commented a third user.

What's Prince Harry's favourite emoji?

Notably, according to authors Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie's revelations in 2020, Prince Harry preferred to use the ghost emoji more than any other emoticon.

“Harry obviously also had sort of a larger social media profile with his friends, and they also were very familiar with his emoji habits. So it was actually more than a few sources that we heard the same things from again,” revealed the authors.

