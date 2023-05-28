Princess Anne's surprising affection for Meghan Markle: A ray of hope amidst royal tensions

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's journey together has been filled with ups and downs, but amidst the tensions and controversies, there is an unlikely royal who has shown a genuine fondness for Meghan. Princess Anne, known for her stoic demeanor, surprised many when she seemed to enjoy spending time with the Duchess of Sussex.

FILE - Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrives at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague, Netherlands, Friday, April 15, 2022. Meghan will be in New York Tuesday, May 16, 2023, along with Black Voters Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown, to receive the Ms. Foundation’s Women of Vision Award, as the nation’s oldest women’s foundation marks its 50th anniversary.(AP)

Body language expert Judi James analyzed their interactions and noted that Princess Anne, who typically maintains a reserved presence in social situations, appeared to genuinely appreciate Meghan's company. It came as a surprise since Anne had not previously embraced or formed close relationships with younger royal wives. Meghan, being a Hollywood actress with a different background, may not have been an obvious choice for instant bonding with the princess.

However, Meghan's passion for her causes, her eloquence, and her shared sense of humor seemed to bridge the gap between them. James observed that there were moments where the two women genuinely looked happy in each other's company. Their past interactions showcased a blend of politeness and an intimate sharing of fun, suggesting a genuine connection between them.

While Meghan and Harry have distanced themselves from the royal family, they have maintained relationships with a few select royals. Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, Harry's cousins with whom he was close growing up, have continued to support the couple. Princess Eugenie even shared her joy for Meghan and Harry when they welcomed their first child, Prince Archie.

However, the relationship between Harry and his brother, Prince William, remains strained since their disagreements over Harry's fast-moving relationship with Meghan. The royal family's handling of the press's treatment of Meghan further exacerbated tensions. Despite these difficulties, Meghan's unexpected bond with Princess Anne sheds light on the possibility of healing within the family.

Meghan and Harry's visits to the United Kingdom for important events, such as the queen's Platinum Jubilee and funeral, indicate that there may still be a chance for wounds to heal. Harry even returned for his father's coronation ceremony in 2023. Although it is uncertain whether time will fully mend the rifts, Meghan might have more allies within the royal family than she realizes.

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue their independent path, observers eagerly watch for any signs of reconciliation and renewed relationships. The unexpected connection between Meghan and Princess Anne serves as a reminder that genuine bonds can form, even in the most unlikely circumstances.