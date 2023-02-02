Princess Diana’s letters to friends during divorce from King Charles up for sale

Princess Diana’s personal letters to friends, which she wrote during her divorce from now monarch King Charles III, are going up for auction. Lay’s Auctioneers said in a statement that the letters will be sold “in individual lots” calling the letters “highly personal” and “astonishing".

Princess Diana had written the letters to two of her close friends, Susie and Tarek Kassem. Lay’s Auctioneers said that, although the two women have “treasured these letters for over 25 years,” they do not want to pass them down to other members of their family.

“They reflect the special and loving relationship they had with the most unique women that they had ever known. Now, in 2023, the ownership of these poignant documents is a responsibility that the Kassems do not wish to pass on to their children or grandchildren. They have decided to sell the letters and use proceeds of the sale to support some of the charities that were close to Susie and Diana’s hearts," the statement said.

“The Kassems have kept some of their more personal and confidential letters, but largely this collection of over 30 letters and notecards illustrate Diana’s immensely warm and loving disposition in a charming and delightful manner," the statement added.

In the letter, Princess Diana had written to Susie to thank her for her support.

“Thank you for all the lovely things you said to me on the telephone tonight. You have no idea the joy and trust you and Tarek have introduced into my life and I count myself extremely fortunate [for you] both and thank you for believing in me," Princess Diana wrote.

