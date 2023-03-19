Royals weren't at Lilibet’s christening. These two showed up for Prince Harry

The royal family didn’t attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet’s christening this month. But Princess Diana's two sisters, Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale, were present at the ceremony, The Mirror reported. The two were in attendance along with 20 to 30 guests at the small ceremony. The christening took place at the Sussex home in Montecito, it added. Princess Lilibet’s Christening: The Archbishop of Los Angeles, Reverend John Taylor christened Princess Lilibet Diana in Los Angeles.

It was unclear why the royal family was not in attendance but reports suggested that ongoing family rift may be the reason for their absence. Meghan's mother Doria Ragland was in attendance, reports said.

The outlet reported “both Harry and William have remained close with their aunts and uncle on their mother’s side” since Princess Diana’s death in 1997. Princess Diana had four siblings—two older sisters and a younger brother, Earl Charles Spencer.

Lady Jane Fellowes was also present at Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018 and gave an emotional reading from Song of Solomon at the ceremony. Lady Jane and Lady Sarah are often at major events representing their late sister and the Spencer side of the family.

Prince Harry was last seen with his two aunts in 2021. Then, he and Prince William unveiled a statue of Princess Diana at Kensington Palace, her longtime home.

