Home / World News / Meghan Markle may skip King Charles coronation to avoid…

Meghan Markle may skip King Charles coronation to avoid…

ByMallika Soni
Mar 18, 2023 01:36 PM IST

King Charles' Coronation: The royal biographer said that it was "quite easy" for Meghan Markle to criticise the royal family when she was away.

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle is unlikely to attend King Charles' coronation in May, a royal biographer claimed. Angela Levin said that Meghan Markle's appearance at the ceremony would be "horrendously embarrassing" for her as the royal family will want to maintain distance from her.

Meghan Markle: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex watches as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is placed into the hearse.(AP)
Meghan Markle: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex watches as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is placed into the hearse.(AP)

Read more: Should Harry, Meghan attend King Charles' coronation? Oprah Winfrey says…

The royal biographer said that it was "quite easy" for Meghan Markle to criticise the royal family when she was away but it will be very tough for her to stand her ground in front of them.

“I don't think that she's got the strength and the courage to come. I think it's quite easy to spur nastiness when you're thousands of miles away, it's quite another when you're absolutely there and you get cold looks and nobody wants to speak to you, apart from discussing the weather,” Angela Levin said.

Read more: Diana's brother blasts Trump's 'she kissed my a**' comment

“She's quite gauche when it comes to being with royals and because she doesn't feel she's number one she's awkward about it,” Angela Levin asserted, adding that Meghan Markle may use this as an excuse to miss the ceremony.

Read more: Kate's 'fertility was tested' before marriage to Prince William, new book claims

“So I think [it's] a wonderful excuse if she says she's got to be there for Archie's birthday, of course, a four-year-old doesn't know when his birthday is and it wouldn't matter, [but] it's a perfectly good excuse for her not to come. I think she'll find it horrendously embarrassing,” Angela Levin said.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
meghan markle royal family
meghan markle royal family
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out