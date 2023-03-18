Meghan Markle may skip King Charles coronation to avoid…

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle is unlikely to attend King Charles' coronation in May, a royal biographer claimed. Angela Levin said that Meghan Markle's appearance at the ceremony would be "horrendously embarrassing" for her as the royal family will want to maintain distance from her. Meghan Markle: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex watches as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is placed into the hearse.(AP)

Read more: Should Harry, Meghan attend King Charles' coronation? Oprah Winfrey says…

The royal biographer said that it was "quite easy" for Meghan Markle to criticise the royal family when she was away but it will be very tough for her to stand her ground in front of them.

“I don't think that she's got the strength and the courage to come. I think it's quite easy to spur nastiness when you're thousands of miles away, it's quite another when you're absolutely there and you get cold looks and nobody wants to speak to you, apart from discussing the weather,” Angela Levin said.

Read more: Diana's brother blasts Trump's 'she kissed my a**' comment

“She's quite gauche when it comes to being with royals and because she doesn't feel she's number one she's awkward about it,” Angela Levin asserted, adding that Meghan Markle may use this as an excuse to miss the ceremony.

Read more: Kate's 'fertility was tested' before marriage to Prince William, new book claims

“So I think [it's] a wonderful excuse if she says she's got to be there for Archie's birthday, of course, a four-year-old doesn't know when his birthday is and it wouldn't matter, [but] it's a perfectly good excuse for her not to come. I think she'll find it horrendously embarrassing,” Angela Levin said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON