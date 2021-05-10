Problems that await in next 5-10 years greater than Covid-19: David Attenborough

Renowned broadcaster and natural historian Sir David Attenborough said the problems that await the world in the next five to 10 years are greater than the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. Attenborough’s warning comes after he was tasked to exhort world leaders over the next six months to put climate action at the top of their agenda as People’s Advocate of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), which is scheduled to take place in November in Glasgow.

Attenborough, the world's most influential wildlife broadcaster, said that there could not be a more important moment to have international agreements on major issues. COP26 is being dubbed as the most important climate summit since the signing of the Paris Agreement in 2015 to keep the rise of the global temperature below 2 degree Celsius.

"The epidemic has shown us how crucial it is to find agreement among nations if we are to solve such worldwide problems,” said Attenborough.

“But the problems that await us within the next 5-10 years are even greater. It is crucial that these meetings in Glasgow, COP26, have success, and that at last the nations will come together to solve the crippling problems that the world now faces,” he added.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed gratitude towards the 95-year-old conservationist for agreeing to be COP26 People’s Advocate for the UK’s Presidency of the UN climate change summit. Johnson said that Attenborough has inspired millions of people around the world with his passion and knowledge to act on climate change and protect the planet for future generations.

“There is no better person to build momentum for further change as we approach the COP26 climate summit in November. I am hugely grateful to Sir David for agreeing to be our People’s Advocate,” he said.

Alok Sharma, an Indian-origin Cabinet-level minister in the British government, will be the president of the COP26. Sharma said that climate change is the greatest threat facing humanity and the “stakes could not be higher for our planet.” Highlighting the urgency of effective climate action, the Conservative leader said that the next decade will be make-or-break for cutting global emissions sufficiently to avoid the worst effects of climate change.

“That is why I am delighted to be working with Sir David, a hero for our country and our planet, to inspire action ahead of COP26," he added.

(With agency inputs)