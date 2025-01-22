‘Project Gaslight’: Canada seeks extradition of Indian-origin person from UAE behind extortion cases

Toronto: Canadian authorities are seeking the extradition from the United Arab Emirates of an Indian-origin person alleged to be behind a series of extortion cases in Edmonton, the capital of the province of Alberta. 35-year-old Maninder Singh Dhaliwal, who is believed to be an Indian national, was arrested in the United Arab Emirates on separate criminal charges. (Credit: Edmonton Police Service)

On Tuesday, the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said it had completed its investigation into the extortion series which was dubbed “Project Gaslight”.

It said that in late 2024, 35-year-old Maninder Singh Dhaliwal, who is believed to be an Indian national, was arrested in the United Arab Emirates on separate criminal charges.

“The EPS has applied for the extradition to Alberta of Dhaliwal, who is believed to be the leader of the criminal organisation responsible for the series of extortions,” the statement added.

Six people were arrested as part of the investigation in July last year. They were identified as Jashandeep Kaur, 19, Gurkaran Singh, 19, Manav Heer, 19, Parminder Singh, 21, Divnoor Asht, 19 and a 17-year-old minor male. Together they are facing a total of 54 charges, including those related to extortion, arson, intentionally discharging a firearm, breaking and entering, assault with a weapon, as well as a number of charges linked to committing an offence for the benefit of, at the direction of, or in association with a criminal organisation.

“This investigation has been a massive effort on the part of EPS investigators, with never-before seen complexities involving international coordination, and we are very pleased to see it conclude with the request for the extradition of Dhaliwal,” Inspector Duane Hunter, with the EPS Organized Crime Branch, said.

“This outcome shows criminals that international borders will not protect them, and we will not tolerate this kind of violence in our community, no matter where it originates from,” he added.

Edmonton police investigated a total of 40 incidents related to the extortions and no new incidents have been reported since the last arson occurred on July 26, 2024.

That month, Canada-wide warrants were issued for Dhaliwal. There was the suspicion that Dhaliwal was allegedly directing the operation from India and police had said they were in contact with Indian authorities with regard to the ongoing investigation.