Pro-Khalistani radicals, Indians with tricolour clash in Canada

Canadian city of Mississauga witnessed a clash between two groups during the Diwali celebration on Monday evening. A video of the clash started doing rounds on social media in which two groups can be seen in a stand-off amid sloganeering. Mississauga-based online news outlet Insauga said the fight took place in the Malton area.

The video shows Police officers trying to separate crowds at a Diwali celebration.

"One group can be seen waving Indian flags, while the other held banners supporting the Khalistan referendum movement," according to Insauga.

Peel Regional Police said officers received reports of a fight in the area of Goreway and Etude drives on Monday night. Police said they received reports of hundreds of people fighting in a local parking lot.

"FIGHT - Goreway Dr / Etude Dr #Mississauga - #PRP responded to reports of 400-500 people fighting in a parking lot - #PRP located one person with injuries - Male being assessed by @Peel_Paramedics- #PRP remaining in the area as things have calmed down - C/R 9:41pm - 22-0357908," Peel Regional Police said in a tweet.

No arrests have been made, reported Canada-based Global News.

The standoff between the two groups occurred amid concerns over rise in Khalistani separatist elements in Canada. India recently asked Canada to stop the so-called "Khalistan Referendums" by the anti-India elements on November 6 in Ontario. India has made it clear that it will continue to voice these issues both in New Delhi, Ottawa and elsewhere.

"We have taken it up with the Canadian High Commission in Delhi and also in Canada with the Canadian authorities. We will continue to take up these issues both in New Delhi, Ottawa & elsewhere," MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated on so-called "Khalistan Referendums" in Canada.

(With ANI inputs)

