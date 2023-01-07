FireworkRevolution? Videos of police car being allegedly attacked in China seen

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Jan 07, 2023 07:30 PM IST

Protests In China: In the videos, people were seen in Luyi County, Henan, on January 2 protesting against a fireworks ban, Sky News reported.

Protests In China: China saw protests against Covid policy last year. (Bloomberg)
ByMallika Soni

Multiple videos of a crowd in China attacking and flipping over a police car have been widely share on social media, marking another incident of civil disobedience, a report said. In the videos, people were seen in Luyi County, Henan, on January 2 protesting against a fireworks ban, Sky News reported.

Some people were seen throwing fireworks at the empty vehicle which smashed its windows and then some were seen climbing on top of the car, stamping and dancing on it. Last year as well, large protests were seen in China against the country's strict Covid policy.

The hashtag shared with the posts on Chinese social media was #FireworkRevolution. Although, Professor William Hurst of the Chong Hua Professor of Chinese Development at the University of Cambridge told Sky News that incidents like these are not unusual in China.

“Protests of this scale and intensity do happen very often [and] the government doesn't necessarily regard it as a big deal. There is some context in which the Chinese government does believe that any, even slight resistance or mobilisation automatically constitutes an existential threat to the regime,” he said.

“Somehow it seems more and more of these videos of contentious episodes have made it onto Chinese social media platforms like Douyin (known as TikTok outside China) and have remained there long enough for someone to pull videos off of Chinese social media platforms and repost them on other social media in China as well as internationally,” he added.

The Luyi County Public Security Bureau said as per Sky News that eight people are under investigation and six have been arrested after the attack on the police car.

