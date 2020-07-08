Proxy wrote test for Trump

world

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 05:07 IST

US President Donald Trump had paid someone else to take a college admission test for him and was admitted to the elite Wharton Business School on the basis of the proxy’s high score, the US president’s estranged niece has claimed in a tell-all book.

In the book Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, Mary L Trump also wrote that her aunt and Trump’s sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, had been dismissive about his run for the White House, according to a report in The New York Times on Tuesday.

Trump had often cited his admission to Wharton as proof of his intelligence. “I went to the Wharton School of Business,” he said at a Phoenix rally in 2015. “I’m, like, a really smart person.”

The book is due for release next week. The Trump family had tried to block its publication through a lawsuit filed by the president’s younger brother Robert Trump, citing a confidentiality agreement from 20 years ago. A court did block the book’s release, as sought, but an appellate court overturned it, clearing its release.

Mary Trump, 55, is the daughter of the US president’s elder brother Fred Trump Jr., who died at the age of 42. She has long been estranged from the president.

She writes that Trump’s upbringing in one of the wealthiest real estate families of New York gave him a set of “twisted behaviours”, including “cheating as a way of life”.

“He’s a clown - this will never happen,” Mary Trump quoted her aunt Maryanne Trump Barry, a retired federal judge, as saying about his presidential run. She also wrote, according to NYT, that her aunt was wary of Trump’s support among evangelicals. “The only time Donald went to church was when the cameras were there,” she quoted her aunt as saying. “ He has no principles. None!”