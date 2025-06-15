'Pulled her into my arm…’: Three-month-old rescued alive from rubble after Iranian missile strikes near Tel Aviv

A three-month-old baby was rescued alive from under the debris of a house destroyed by an Iranian missile in the Israeli city of Rishon Lezion, which is 12 kilometers south of the main city Tel Aviv. The early morning strike left at least two people dead and 19 others injured. Policewoman Aviv Sarga, while rescuing a baby from the rubble.(X/Israel Police)

The Israel police confirmed the rescue of the new born, stating on their official X account: “Weapons item falls in the central region – police continue to isolate the scene and conduct searches along with all security and rescue agencies.”

The infant girl, who was only lightly wounded, was pulled from the rubble by emergency crews.

One of the rescuers described the dramatic moment, saying, “I pulled her into my arms and then gave her to the first police officer I saw, and then started lifting out all the other family members,” reported the Times of Israel citing Walla news. Follow Iran Israel war news live updates.

“As we were doing this there were people trapped in the home above and next door — and opposite there was a fire — and I’m trying to manage the incident amid complete destruction,” he added.

Several homes were flattened in missile strike. Local police and emergency services rushed to the area and continue to secure the scene.

Ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel: Key updates

The rescue came as part of a larger and deadly escalation in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran. According to Israel's military, a fresh wave of Iranian missiles was launched toward the country on Saturday.