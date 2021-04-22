Put border dispute at appropriate position: China tells India

India should focus on a long-term development of ties with China and put the border dispute at an “appropriate position”, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday, adding that New Delhi should work with Beijing to bring ties back on the tracks of steady development.

The Chinese foreign ministry added that Beijing was committed to maintaining peace at the border, but also determined to safeguard the country’s territorial integrity.

China and India are maintaining close communication through diplomatic and military channels, ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

Wang was responding to Indian ambassador Vikram Misri’s recent statement that there’s a tendency in some quarters to sweep the situation at the border “under the carpet” and characterise it as just a trivial issue.

Misri was speaking via video link at a high-level India-China dialogue where he made it clear that sweeping the problem under the carpet was “inadvisable”.

“In fact, it would be tantamount to running away from the problem and in a direction opposite to that where the promise of our closer development partnership lies,” Misri had told a gathering, which included the Chinese ambassador to India, Sun Weidong.

Asked to comment on Misri’s assertion, Wang Wenbin reiterated China’s often-repeated public position on the border dispute.

“On the issue of China-India boundary situation, China’s position is consistent and clear. We are committed to maintaining peace and stability in the border areas and we are firmly determined to safeguard our territorial sovereignty and security,” he said.

“Recently the two sides have maintained communications through diplomatic and military channels. On the basis of disengagement in the Galwan Valley and the Pangong Tso regions, the two sides exchanged in depth and in a candid manner, opinions on resolving the remaining issue in the Western section of the boundary,” he added.

“We hope India will meet China half-way and will focus on the bigger picture of long term development of bilateral relations, put the boundary at an appropriate position and work to bring relations back to the track of steady and sound development,” Wang said.

India, he said, should take concrete measures to safeguard peace and tranquility along the border and work to bring bilateral relations back on the tracks of sound and steady development.

“We hope that the Indian side will abide by two militaries agreements and two sides consensus and take concrete measures to safeguard peace and tranquility along the border,” he said.

India and China have held multiple rounds of diplomatic and military dialogues to resolve the ongoing tension at the border, the worst in decades, which saw soldiers dying on both sides for the first time since 1975.

The latest meeting of senior Indian and Chinese military commanders held on April 9 ended without any forward movement on disengagement at other friction points such as Depsang, Hot Springs and Gogra, though the two sides agreed to maintain stability on the ground and avoid any new incidents.