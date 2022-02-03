Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Putin hails Russia’s ‘stabilising role’ before meeting with Xi
world news

Putin hails Russia’s ‘stabilising role’ before meeting with Xi

Putin, who is heading to the Chinese capital to attend the Winter Olympics, said discussion of “relevant international topics” will be a key part of the visit, seemingly a reference to current tensions over Ukraine.
Russia's president Vladimir Putin shakes hand with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping. (File Photo / REUTERS)
Published on Feb 03, 2022 08:58 AM IST
Bloomberg |

President Vladimir Putin said Russia and China play an “important stabilising role” in international politics ahead of a meeting this week with Xi Jinping in Beijing. 

Putin, who is heading to the Chinese capital to attend the Winter Olympics, said discussion of “relevant international topics” will be a key part of the visit, seemingly a reference to current tensions over Ukraine. He made the comments in a signed article published by China’s official Xinhua News Agency on Thursday.

“Foreign policy coordination between Russia and China is based on close and coinciding approaches to solving global and regional issues,” Putin wrote. “Our countries play an important stabilizing role in today’s challenging international environment, promoting greater democracy in the system of international relations to make it more equitable and inclusive.”

Putin’s call for stronger ties with China comes as tension mounts over Ukraine, with U.S. intelligence warning that Russia is preparing for an invasion. The Feb. 4 summit ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics will be the first in-person meeting between Putin and Xi in more than two years, as the two countries deepen their political, military, and economic ties to counter the West on the global stage.

The Russian leader is the highest-profile guest to attend the Olympics, which has been largely boycotted by political leaders from western democracies led by the U.S. over alleged human rights abuses in China’s western Xinjiang region. China has repeatedly rejected the charges and denounced the politicization of sports, a phrase echoed by Putin. 

RELATED STORIES

“Sadly, attempts by a number of countries to politicize sports for their selfish interests have recently intensified,” Putin wrote in the Xinhua article. “This is fundamentally wrong and contrary to the very spirit and principles of the Olympic Charter.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china beijing russia moscow russian president vladimir putin xi jinping
TRENDING TOPICS
Budget 2022
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
UP Election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP