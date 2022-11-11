Putin not planning to address G-20 Summit virtually, says Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to address the Group of 20 summit via video, the Kremlin said on Friday.

Asked why Putin was not going to attend the G20 summit in Bali, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was related to Putin's schedule and the need to stay in Russia.

