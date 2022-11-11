Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Putin not planning to address G-20 Summit virtually, says Kremlin

Putin not planning to address G-20 Summit virtually, says Kremlin

world news
Published on Nov 11, 2022 03:09 PM IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to address the Group of 20 summit via video, the Kremlin said on Friday.

Putin not planning to address G-20 Summit virtually, says Kremlin(AFP)
Reuters

Asked why Putin was not going to attend the G20 summit in Bali, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was related to Putin's schedule and the need to stay in Russia.

