Putin scared of being poisoned; had replaced over 1,000 personal staff: Reports

Russian President Vladimir Putin had in February replaced all his personal staff over fears that he might be poisoned, reports said. Whether this was before or after he sanctioned the special military operation in Ukraine is not clearly known. According to these reports, those who were sacked included cooks, launderers, bodyguards etc.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, as reported by Daily Mail, the fear of being poisoned is not absolutely unfounded as Moscow's elite officers are plotting to 'poison' Putin and frame it as an accident. "A group of ‘influential’ individuals in Russia have allegedly started planning to remove the president from office – and even lined up a successor, the Daily Mail report said. The Western sanctions in the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine war which are making it very difficult for Russia's economy are the main factors behind the scheme.

According to Ukraine, Federal Security Service director 70-year-old Alexander Bortnikov is one of the key players in hatching the plan to eliminate Putin. While FSB is the major enabler of Putin and they were in the know of the things before the war broke out and Bortnikov and Putin had worked together in the KGB, it is believed that Bortnikov has recently fallen out with Putin.

While these can be rumours to affect the ongoing crisis, by sowing seeds of uncertainty about the leadership, Putin's personal life has always remained shrouded in mystery. In the wake of the war, many analysts have questioned Putin's sanity and many claim the ex-KGB agent is suffering from serious ailments.

Meanwhile, a petition has been filed on change.org to sanction gymnast Alina Kabaeva, who is rumoured to be Putin's girlfriend. Comparing her to Hitler's companion Eva Braun, the petition asked why Switzerland is sheltering the helpers of the Purin regime.