Putin tells Germany's Scholz that West's line on Ukraine is 'destructive'

Putin tells Germany's Scholz that West's line on Ukraine is 'destructive'

Published on Dec 02, 2022 05:01 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Vladimir Putin defended Russia's missile strikes on targets in Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen. (AFP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a phone call on Friday that the German and Western line on Ukraine was "destructive" and urged Berlin to rethink its approach, the Kremlin said.

It said Putin defended Russia's missile strikes on targets in Ukraine and said Russia should be allowed to participate in investigations into what it called the "terrorist" attacks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea.

