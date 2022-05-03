Putin to undergo cancer treatment, surgery, handover power temporarily: Report
- Putin has reportedly been told by doctors that he must undergo an operation, the New York Post reported citing a Telegram channel purportedly run by a former Russian Foreign Intelligence Service lieutenant general.
Russian President Vladimir Putin might undergo cancer surgery while temporarily handing over power to the secretary of the country's Security Council Nikolai Patrushev, unverified media reports claimed.
Putin has reportedly been told by doctors that he must undergo an operation, the New York Post reported citing a Telegram channel purportedly run by a former Russian Foreign Intelligence Service lieutenant general.
The anticipated surgery and recovery are expected to incapacitate Putin for "a short time," the report said.
Referring to Putin's supposedly "sickly appearance and uncharacteristically fidgety behaviour in public" in recent times, the report said that the Russian President has been rumoured to suffer from cancer and a host of other serious maladies, including Parkinson's disease.
However, a US official said that the media reports could not be verified with Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby saying on Monday that "I have seen nothing that could help us corroborate that," New York Post reported.
A few days ago, Putin allegedly had a two-hour "heart-to-heart" conversation with Nikolai Patrushev, the report said citing a Telegram post.
"We know that Putin signalled to Patrushev that he considers him to be practically his only trusted ally and friend in the government," the post claimed. "Additionally, the president promised that if his health takes a turn for the worse, actual control of the country will temporarily pass into Patrushev's hands."
"Patrushev is an outright villain. He is no better than Vladimir Putin. Moreover, he is a more cunning, and I would say, more insidious person than Vladimir Putin. If he comes to power, Russians' problems will only multiply," the owner of the Telegram channel which claimed about Putin's cancer surgery said.
"Putin is unlikely to agree to hand over power for a longer period of time," the Telegram channel further claimed, adding that the control of the country will likely be in Patrushev's hands for no more than two to three days.
Russia's Security Council, of which Patruchev is the secretary is an influential body that answers directly to Putin and issues guidance on military and security issues within Russia, the New York Post reported, adding, that, most of the council's power is vested in Patrushev, who is widely seen as a staunch Putin ally.
Like Putin, Patrushev is a career Russian intelligence agent, first with the Soviet KGB, then later with the Russian FSB, the report said citing Moscow Times.
Last week, in a rare interview with state-run Russian paper Rossiyskaya Gazeta, Patrushev accused America and Europe of backing neo-Nazi ideology in Ukraine and seeking to draw the conflict out "to the last Ukrainian," the report said.
"Using their henchmen in Kyiv, the Americans, in an attempt to suppress Russia, decided to create an antipode of our country, cynically choosing Ukraine for this, trying to divide essentially a single people," he reportedly said.
Questions over the Russian President's health have been raised in recent weeks, especially after he was seen tightly gripping a desk during his meeting with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu last month.
-
Roe v. Wade: What is the 1973 case that enshrined abortion rights in the US
A US Supreme Court draft opinion leaked to the press on Monday suggests a majority of justices are ready to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade, shredding nearly 50 years of constitutional protections on abortion rights. Here is how the original 1973 court case played out. Roe was "Jane Roe," a pseudonym for a single mother pregnant for the third time, Norma McCorvey, who wanted an abortion.
-
Elon Musk says he wants to boost Twitter use from 'niche' to most Americans
Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Monday he wants to expand the reach of Twitter beyond the current "niche" until most Americans use the social media platform. He told reporters gathered on the red carpet at the annual Met Gala in New York that an important measure of success would be whether Twitter could expand its audience significantly.
-
Karachi University blast: 2nd suspect arrested, was 'facilitator' - Report
Pakistan police have arrested a second suspect in connection with the blast at Karachi University, news agency ANI said Monday citing local media reports from last week. The Express Tribune said a student, Bebgar Imdad, had been arrested and transferred to an undisclosed location. Imdad's arrest follows that of Habitan Bashir Baloch, husband of suicide bomber Shari Baloch, whose attack killed four people, including three Chinese nationals.
-
Covid-infected pregnant women may be at risk of premature birth: Study
With Covid-19 fears rising once again, some experts have highlighted that pregnant women are at a greater risk of hospitalisation and intensive care unit admission if infected. A Canadian surveillance study found that Covid-19 during pregnancy was significantly associated with increased risk of adverse maternal outcomes and preterm birth. The study found that the risk increased with age and comorbidities like high blood pressure.
-
Morning brief: ‘WW2 lessons forgotten by Russia,’ says Zelensky on Hitler remark
Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times. WW-2 lessons forgotten by Russia: Zelensky on 'Hitler had Jewish origin' comment Russia seems to have forgotten the lessons of the second World War, Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday in his daily address in yet another series of strong remarks amid Moscow's offensive and Kyiv's resistance with the war entering the tenth week.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics