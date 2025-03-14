Menu Explore
After Trump's ‘request’, Putin vows safety of Ukrainian troops on surrender from Kursk

ByHT News Desk
Mar 14, 2025 10:43 PM IST

In a statement to the Russian Security Council, Putin called on Ukrainian authorities to direct their soldiers to lay down their weapons in Kursk.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Friday that Russia would ensure the safety of Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region if they choose to surrender.

In this pool photograph distributed by Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting(AFP/File)
In this pool photograph distributed by Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting(AFP/File)

In a statement to the Russian Security Council, Putin called on Ukrainian authorities to direct their soldiers to lay down their weapons.

The statement comes shortly after US President Donald Trump requested Putin to spare Ukrainian forces retreating from the Kursk area, expressing hope that the conflict could end soon.

Donald Trump's ‘request’ to Putin

US President Donald Trump requested Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday to ‘spare’ Ukrainian troops being pushed back from Russia’s Kursk region, expressing hope that the war could soon end.

Donald Trump’s comments followed a meeting between Putin and his envoy, Steve Witkoff, in Moscow on Thursday night, which Trump described as “very good and productive.” Trump was optimistic, stating, “There is a very good chance that this horrible, bloody war can finally come to an end.”

Also Read | Donald Trump 'requests' Vladimir Putin to ‘spare Ukrainian lives’

The US president warned that thousands of Ukrainian troops were “completely surrounded” by Russian forces, in a “very bad and vulnerable position.” He said, “I have strongly requested to President Putin that their lives be spared. This would be a horrible massacre, one not seen since World War II. God bless them all!”

Taking to his Truth Social platform, Donald Trump said, “We had very good and productive discussions with President Vladimir Putin of Russia yesterday, and there is a very good chance that this horrible, bloody war can finally come to an end — BUT, AT THIS VERY MOMENT, THOUSANDS OF UKRAINIAN TROOPS ARE COMPLETELY SURROUNDED BY THE RUSSIAN MILITARY, AND IN A VERY BAD AND VULNERABLE POSITION. I have strongly requested to President Putin that their lives be spared. This would be a horrible massacre, one not seen since World War II. God bless them all!!!.”

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that Ukrainian troops were under mounting pressure in the western Russian region of Kursk but that the operation had eased pressure on Ukrainian troops elsewhere.

"The situation in the Kursk region is obviously very difficult," news agency AFP quoted Zelensky as saying at a briefing in Kyiv, adding that fighting in the eastern Donetsk region had stabilised.

