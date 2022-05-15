Putin very sick, coup to overthrow him underway, claims Ukraine: Report

Amid intense speculations over Russian President Vladimir Putin's health, Ukraine's head of military intelligence Major General Kyrylo Budanov, in an exclusive interview to Sky News, said Putin is seriously ill. Confirming that the Russian leader has cancer and several other illnesses, the military head said Putin is also facing the threat of a coup, the process of which is underway. Asserting that he is not spreading Ukrainian propaganda against Russia, the major general said it is impossible to coup in such a situation.

The 36-year-old also said the ongoing war will reach a breaking point in the second part of August. "Most of the active combat actions will have finished by the end of this year. As a result, we will renew Ukrainian power in all our territories that we have lost including Donbas and the Crimea," he said.

Vladimir Putin's health has been on the radar since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war in February and many commentators offered their observations about Putin's appearance, his war strategy etc.

The New Lines Magazine has recently claimed that Putin has blood cancer after it obtained a secret recording by an oligarch close to Kremlin. In the recording, the oligarch says there is deep frustration in Moscow about the state of the economy and appears to speak on behalf of other oligarchs saying, "We all hope" that Putin dies. "He absolutely ruined Russia's economy, Ukraine's economy, and many other economies--ruined absolutely," the oligarch heard saying. "The problem is with his head. One crazy guy can turn the world upside down," he added.

Putin's recent appearance has been scrutinised by UK media and commentators said his head was too big for his body. There was even a claim his head was artificially attached to his body in manipulated footage, Mirror reported. At Russia's Victory Day parade, Putin was reportedly seen coughing with a blanket draped over his legs.

