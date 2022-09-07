Home / World News / Putin's party proposes to hold referendum in occupied Ukrainian territories on Nov 4

Putin's party proposes to hold referendum in occupied Ukrainian territories on Nov 4

world news
Published on Sep 07, 2022 08:49 PM IST

"It would be right and symbolic" to hold the votes on November 4, Russia's Day of National Unity, party secretary general Andrey Turchak said on its website.

November 4 is celebrated as Russia's Day of National Unity.(via REUTERS)
November 4 is celebrated as Russia's Day of National Unity.(via REUTERS)
AFP |

President Vladimir Putin's ruling United Russia party on Wednesday proposed holding referendums on November 4 to annex territories taken by Moscow's forces in Ukraine.

"It would be right and symbolic" to hold the votes on November 4, Russia's Day of National Unity, party secretary general Andrey Turchak said on its website.

After the votes, he said, "Donestk, Lugansk and many other Russian cities will finally return to their home port. And the Russian world, now divided by formal borders, will regain its integrity."

Also Read | ‘From very beginning of Ukraine conflict….’: PM Modi at economic forum in Russia

Russia launched a 'military operation' against Ukraine in February. The invasion was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin in a televised address where he declared a 2015 peace deal agreed over region of Donetsk and Luhansk as invalid.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
russia ukraine crisis
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin News: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Eastern Economic Forum.

    On Liz Truss, Vladimir Putin taunts UK: ‘Their ruling elites have arrangements’

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the way Britain chooses its leaders was "far from democratic", a day after Liz Truss replaced Boris Johnson as prime minister. "The people of Great Britain don't take part, in this instance, in the change of government. The ruling elites there have their arrangements," he told an economic forum in Vladivostok.

  • Pakistan Floods: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. (ANI Photo)

    Pakistan looks like a sea: Shehbaz Sharif's emotional appeal amid record floods

    Parts of Pakistan seemed "like a sea", Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday, after visiting some of the flood-hit areas that cover as much as a third of the South Asian nation, where 18 more deaths took the toll from days of rain to 1,343. The government, which has boosted cash handouts for flood victims to 70 billion Pakistani rupees ($313.90 million), will buy 200,000 tents to house displaced families, he added.

  • Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial: Actor Johnny Depp and actor Amber Heard during the trial.

    On Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial, a documentary on the turning points

    The much-publicized defamation trial involving actor Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard ended with Depp being awarded $10 million in damages. But the buzz around the trial has not subsided yet. A new documentary titled 'Johnny vs Amber: The US Trial' will throw light on the trial that the world watched with bated breath. The two-part series will feature interviews with Johnny Depp's lawyers, legal experts, and journalists, a report in NME said.

  • 'Sri Lanka’s economic crisis a result of past impunity…': UN report

    'Sri Lanka’s economic crisis a result of past impunity…': UN report

    Sri Lanka is facing a “devastating” economic crisis, a UN report has said, noting that “impunity” for past and present human rights abuses, economic crimes and corruption were the underlying causes for the island nation's collapse. Interestingly, it comes ahead of the 51st session of the UN Human Rights Council Session, to be held in Geneva from September 12 to October 7, where a resolution on Sri Lanka is expected to be tabled.

  • Xi Jinping- Vladimir Putin Meeting: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping are set to meet next week.&nbsp;

    China's Xi, Russia's Putin to meet in Uzbekistan next week

    Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet next week during a regional summit in Uzbekistan, a Russian diplomat said Wednesday, as the Chinese leader makes his first trip abroad since the start of the pandemic. "In less than 10 days our leaders will meet at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit" in Samarkand, the Russian ambassador to China, Andrey Denisov, told Russian agencies.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out