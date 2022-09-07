Putin's party proposes to hold referendum in occupied Ukrainian territories on Nov 4

President Vladimir Putin's ruling United Russia party on Wednesday proposed holding referendums on November 4 to annex territories taken by Moscow's forces in Ukraine.

"It would be right and symbolic" to hold the votes on November 4, Russia's Day of National Unity, party secretary general Andrey Turchak said on its website.

After the votes, he said, "Donestk, Lugansk and many other Russian cities will finally return to their home port. And the Russian world, now divided by formal borders, will regain its integrity."

Russia launched a 'military operation' against Ukraine in February. The invasion was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin in a televised address where he declared a 2015 peace deal agreed over region of Donetsk and Luhansk as invalid.