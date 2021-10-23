Qantas to begin Sydney-Delhi flights from December 6. Check details here

In what will be its first commercial service between Australia and India in almost a decade, Qantas, Australia's national carrier, has announced it will start operating flights between Sydney and Delhi from December 6. However, the airline also clarified that the operations will commence once approvals are received from Indian authorities.

“Flights from Sydney to Delhi would make stoppage in Darwin, while, in the reverse direction, the journey would be non-stop. The flights would be operational thrice a week on the Airbus A330 aircraft,” the Sydney-based carrier said in a statement on Friday, adding that the frequency would be increased by the end of the year, thus making it a daily service.

The flights between Australia's largest city and India's national capital would initially function till at least March 2022, with an option to continue if the demand is sufficient, Qantas further said.

Speaking on the development, Alan Joyce, CEO, Qantas Group, said, “Given the strong ties between our two countries, flights on the Sydney-Delhi route have been on our radar for some time, and we think that there will be a strong demand from people waiting to reconnect once borders reopen.”

Scott Morrison, the Australian Prime Minister, announced earlier this month that ban on international travel will be lifted in November. The nation's coronavirus lockdown restrictions, imposed in March 2020, have been frequently described as being the toughest for any democracy in the world. An official date for the opening of restrictions, is, however, yet to be announced.

In addition to this, the Morrison government will also recognise the vaccination status of international travellers vaccinated with Covishield, the Indian variant of the UK's AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

Australia is among the most preferred destinations for Indian students, and for Indian citizens looking to migrate.

(With inputs from PTI)

